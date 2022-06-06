After two years of scaled-back events, Pride celebrated in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Pride filled the streets of Covington on Sunday for the Northern Kentucky Pride Center's biggest celebration yet.

NKY Pride 2022 began with a parade from Madison Avenue to Goebel Park to kick off events for PrideFest. The family-friendly festival featured numerous activities, including vendors, entertainment and booths for many local organizations.

The events were back to their full glory this year, as the event was forced to go virtual in 2020 and events were scaled-down in 2021.

NKY Pride is presented by the City of Covington, with sponsorship from Anthem Medicaid, Equitas Health and meetNKY.