Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

After two years of scaled-back events, Pride celebrated in Covington

Parade and events draw a crowd at NKY Pride 2022
After two years of scaled-back events, Pride celebrated in Covington
Posted at 10:23 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 22:24:05-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — Pride filled the streets of Covington on Sunday for the Northern Kentucky Pride Center's biggest celebration yet.

NKY Pride 2022 began with a parade from Madison Avenue to Goebel Park to kick off events for PrideFest. The family-friendly festival featured numerous activities, including vendors, entertainment and booths for many local organizations.

The events were back to their full glory this year, as the event was forced to go virtual in 2020 and events were scaled-down in 2021.

NKY Pride is presented by the City of Covington, with sponsorship from Anthem Medicaid, Equitas Health and meetNKY.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 11PM

More local news:
Hillsboro celebrates second Pride festival Police officer shoots man in Fairfield Moeller wins the Division I state boys volleyball title

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.