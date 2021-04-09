UC fires men's basketball coach John Brannen

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are looking for a new head men's basketball coach after the University of Cincinnati announced Friday afternoon the program had fired coach John Brannen, effective immediately.

Tim Morris will serve as interim head coach while a search is conducted, UC Athletic Director John Cunningham said in a statement.

"The decision to move in a new direction comes after a thorough review of our program, which included conversations with student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as with Coach Brannen," the statement read.

BREAKING: Cincinnati basketball coach John Brannen has been “relieved of his duties” by the university.



This is the letter from AD @Cunningham_UC to “Bearcats supporters”: pic.twitter.com/Jtq8WO5eb9 — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) April 9, 2021

Previously, UC announced that independent fact finders would conduct an investigation into unspecified allegations about the basketball program.

"The University has always put the welfare of its student-athletes first," Cunningham wrote in a statement March 26. "We feel this is an essential step to ensure that all of our athletic programs meet the highest standards."

UC hired Brannen, an Alexandria, Kentucky native, in 2019. In his first year with the Bearcats, his team went 13-5 in the American Athletic Conference and earned a top seed in the conference championship, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In four seasons with Northern Kentucky University, Brannen led the Norse to two NCAA Tournament appearances, two Horizon League regular season titles and two conference championships. He has also served as an assistant coach at Alabama and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Since Cincinnati’s season ended on March 14 with an AAC championship loss, six UC players have indicated their intent to transfer.

WCPO will update this developing story.