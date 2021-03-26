University of Cincinnati reviewing 'allegations' related to men's basketball program

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati announced Friday they would be reviewing unspecified allegations made about the men's basketball program.

"The University has always put the welfare of its student-athletes first," John Cunningham, director of UC athletics, said. "We feel this is an essential step to ensure that all of our athletic programs meet the highest standards."

University officials also said they would be working with independent fact finders in this review.

WCPO reached out to the UC athletic department for clarification on these allegations.

RELATED: Six UC basketball players intend to transfer

