Menu

Watch
College SportsUniversity of Cincinnati

Actions

University of Cincinnati reviewing 'allegations' related to men's basketball program

items.[0].videoTitle
The University of Cincinnati announced Friday they would be reviewing unspecified allegations made about the men's basketball program.
basketball_net.jpg
Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 19:26:12-04

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati announced Friday they would be reviewing unspecified allegations made about the men's basketball program.

"The University has always put the welfare of its student-athletes first," John Cunningham, director of UC athletics, said. "We feel this is an essential step to ensure that all of our athletic programs meet the highest standards."

University officials also said they would be working with independent fact finders in this review.

WCPO reached out to the UC athletic department for clarification on these allegations.

RELATED: Six UC basketball players intend to transfer

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!