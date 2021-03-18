Six UC basketball players intend to transfer

CINCINNATI — It appears the University of Cincinnati’s basketball roster is receiving a partial overhaul.

In the days since Sunday – when the Bearcats’ season ended with a loss in the conference championship game – six players have reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Entering the portal doesn’t guarantee that a player is leaving, but it’s certainly a move in that direction.

Twin brothers Mason and Gabe Madsen, along with Zach Harvey, Mamoudou Diarra, Tari Eason and Mike Saunders, Jr. have all made it clear they intend to transfer.

Saunders thanked Cincinnati fans on Twitter, saying: “I thank you guys for the unwavering support throughout this long and draining year you guys are the best.”

Mason Madsen posted a picture on Twitter, along with the words, “Thank you Cincinnati."

If all six players do leave, Cincinnati’s roster would be left at just five players.

That does not factor-in the opportunity for seniors to return for an extra year of eligibility, due to COVID-19’s impact on the 2020-21 season.

The Bearcats’ breakout star from this past season, Jeremiah Davenport posted on Twitter Wednesday, saying, “Keep the faith ... we gone be alright! REGARDLESS!"

