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CPS All-Star Showcase raises money for students, families facing homelessness

The event features all-star games and contests to benefit Project Connect
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Cincinnati Public Schools
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CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools students will take center court at the University of Cincinnati's Fifth Third Arena Saturday.

The annual CPS All-Star Showcase raises money for Project Connect, a program that supports students and families facing homelessness.

The district is hosting the showcase in partnership with the University of Cincinnati. High school and elementary students from every CPS school will be represented.

"We're going to have the skills contest, the three-point contest from our great shooters, a dunk contest and, of course, our girls and boys all-star games," said Josh Hardin, district athletic director for Cincinnati Public Schools.

WATCH: How the event is an opportunity for students to use their talent for a purpose

All-Star Showcase raises money for families facing homelessness

"This is our fifth-year event," Hardin said. "Over the last four years, we've been able to raise $60,000 for Project Connect."

Hardin said some of the benefits will go toward Project Connect's safe sleep lot, which is available for homeless families.

"[We want] to make sure we have a safe, secure sleep lot where our families can come in with their cars and park and make sure that they're fenced in and have an opportunity for a nice night of sleep," Hardin said.

The new cohort of Marian Spencer Scholars will also be recognized at the showcase.

"The Marian Spencer scholarship has student representatives from every school, each of the 17 high schools here in Cincinnati," said Dr. Cindy Jones, director of the Marian Spencer Scholarship program at the University of Cincinnati.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and tip-off is scheduled for noon Saturday.

More information about tickets and the showcase can be found here.

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