OHSAA announces results from annual referendum voting period

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Monday afternoon the results of the 12 proposed changes to the OHSAA constitution and bylaws during the annual referendum voting period this month.

There was one constitution item, three seventh-eighth grade school bylaw items and eight high school bylaw items.

A simple majority of the votes cast by the OHSAA membership is the only way to amend the bylaws and constitution. Member schools are required to submit a ballot.

High school issue 2B failed by a 416 to 358 vote (29 abstained), which would have allowed students at a public school that does not sponsor a particular team sport to participate in that sport at another public school, provided that the schools were within 20 miles and the superintendents of both schools approved the arrangement.

It was the third time that such a referendum issue was on the ballot. The referendum issue has failed three times (2026, 2023, 2022) during membership voting.

OHSAA member schools passed 11 of 12 proposed revisions to the OHSAA Constitution and Bylaws during the OHSAA’s annual referendum voting period, which ended Friday at 4 p.m.

All three seventh and eighth-grade issues passed, while eight of nine high school issues passed.

The OHSAA’s annual referendum voting period is from May 1 through May 15. Each member school has one vote on each referendum issue, which is cast by the high school principal. OHSAA Constitution Article 8-1-9 requires every member high school to submit a ballot.

The approved bylaw and constitution changes will go into effect Aug. 1, unless noted otherwise. A simple majority of votes cast by member school principals is required for a proposed amendment to be adopted.

The OHSAA is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit membership organization. The organization regulates interscholastic athletic competition for its member schools, consisting of 815 high schools and 741 seventh and eighth-grade schools.

Review of the 2026 High School Referendum Issues

ISSUE 1C - Modify Constitution Article 8

Modify Constitution Article 8, Amendments to the Constitution & Bylaws

Allows the OHSAA Board of Directors to reinstate a bylaw or constitutional provision that was previously removed to comply with state law, if that law is later repealed. This eliminates the need for an emergency referendum and allows the rule to take effect immediately, as it was last approved by the membership.

Issue 1C Passed 741-49 (13 abstained)

ISSUE 1B - Modify Bylaw 4-1-4, Member of an Interscholastic Team

Adds language to clarify that a school is considered to have “sponsored a sport” once its team participates in a regular-season contest (not a preseason event). This helps determine student eligibility to participate elsewhere under state law when their school of attendance cancels its season.

Issue 1B Passed 711-77 (15 abstained)

ISSUE 2B - New Exception to Bylaw 4-3-1, Enrollment & Attendance

Would have allowed students at an OHSAA member public school that does not sponsor a particular team sport to participate in that sport at another OHSAA member public school, provided that:

1. The other school is within 20 miles (by the most direct route), and

2. The superintendents of both schools approve the arrangement.

Issue 2B Failed 416-358 (29 abstained)

ISSUE 3B - Modify Bylaw 4-4-1 Exception 1, High School Academic Hardship Exception

Removes the requirement that a student must have been withdrawn or removed from school during the immediately preceding grading period for the exception to apply. Instead, the student and/or family must provide documentation showing that a hardship existed at the time their ineligibility occurred.

Issue 3B Passed 611-165 (27 abstained)

ISSUE 4B - Modify Bylaw 4-6-2 Exceptions 4 & 6, Residency

Modifications to Exception 4 permit a student whose parents live outside the state of Ohio, but who have been continuously enrolled within the same member public school/district since the start of 6th grade, to participate at the member high school in which they are enrolled.

Parallel modifications to Exceptions 4 and 6 add language to permit students whose parents live outside the state of Ohio, but who have been continuously enrolled within the same member school district/system since the start of 4th grade, to participate within that district/system in 7th & 8th grade. Applicable for both public and non-public members.

Issue 4B Passed 663-95 (45 abstained)

ISSUE 5B - Add New Note to Bylaw 4-7-2, Definition of Transfer

Exempts a student from being subject to the transfer bylaw when they change their enrollment to a different but return to the same school of attendance without participating in any sport(s) while enrolled at the other school.

Issue 5B Passed 709-74 (20 abstained)

ISSUE 6B - Modify Bylaw 4-7-2, Exception 1, Bona Fide Change of Residence

Codifies a formal definition of a bona fide change of residence. The definition requires a student’s parents to fully relinquish all responsibility for their previous residence by selling it, leasing it to a non-family member, transferring it to an LLC for business purposes, or terminating the lease, in order for this exception to apply. The new language also gives the Executive Director’s Office discretion to review and address cases where this requirement has not been fully met.

Issue 6B Passed 653-111 (39 abstained)

ISSUE 7B - New Transfer Bylaw 4-7-8, Superintendent’s Memorandum of Understanding

Allows a transfer student to have their eligibility fully restored upon a transfer if the Superintendents or Heads of School from both OHSAA member school systems enter into a memorandum of understanding confirming that the transfer is necessary to protect the student’s physical or mental well-being or to address other appropriate extenuating circumstances. This exception may be used up to two times during a student’s high school career.

Bylaw 4-7-2 Exceptions 4 (Self-Support), 9 (Discontinues Entire interscholastic Athletics Program), and 10 (Death of Immediate Family Member) stricken.

Issue 7B Passed 573-207 (23 abstained)

ISSUE 8B - Modify and New Section to Bylaw 4-11, NIL

Adds clarifying language to Bylaws 4-11-2 (b) and (d), and 4-11-3 to ensure consistent application within NIL regulations. Also creates new Bylaw 4-11-8, which allows students to enter into agreements with athlete agents (only as defined in ORC §§ 4471.01) solely for marketing purposes. Any such agreement must also be disclosed to the Executive Director’s Office within 14 days.

Issue 8 B Passed, effective date May 16, 2026

Issue 8B Passed 623-131 (49 abstained). Effective Date May 16, 2026.

Review of the 2026 7th-8th Grade School Referendum Issues

7th-8th ISSUE 1B - Modify Bylaw 4-2-2, Exceptions 1 & 2, 7th & 8th Grade Age Requirements

Modifies the current requirement that a student must have no impact on the outcome of a contest to qualify for the requested exception, changing it to require that the student does not have a significant impact. This allows students who play a limited role (e.g., are in the rotation but not a major contributor) to still be eligible. The Executive Director’s Office will consider the extent of the student’s participation when making determinations. All other requirements remain unchanged.

Issue 1B Passed 374-153 (35 abstained)

7th-8th ISSUE 2B - Modify Bylaw 4-3-3, Exception 1, 7th & 8th Grade Semesters Requirements

Modifies the current requirement that a student must have no impact on the outcome of a contest to qualify for the requested exception, changing it to require that the student does not have a significant impact. This allows students who play a limited role (e.g., are in the rotation but not a major contributor) to still be eligible. The Executive Director’s Office will consider the extent of the student’s participation when making determinations. All other requirements remain unchanged.

Issue 2B Passed 383-145 (34 abstained)

7th-8th ISSUE 3B - Modify Bylaw 4-4-5 Exception 1, 7th & 8th Grade Academic Hardship Exception

Removes the requirement that a student must have been withdrawn or removed from school during the immediately preceding grading period for the exception to apply. Instead, the student and/or family must provide documentation showing that a hardship existed at the time their ineligibility occurred.

Issue 3B Passed 399-125 (38 abstained)

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