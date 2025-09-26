Schedules for Week 6 of Cincinnati, NKY high school football season

CINCINNATI — Friday night football is back in the Tri-State this week.

Our WCPO 9 Game of the Week is a GCM showdown between No. 5 in the region Princeton and No. 6 in the region Mason. The game, hosted at Mason, has playoff implications for teams looking to secure a spot in the top four of Division I, Region 4.

The top four seeds in each region earn a first-round bye Oct. 31.

"We're excited about the opportunity to play one of the best here in the area," Mason football coach Brian Castner said. "One of the best in the state of Ohio."

We'll also have crews at Moeller vs. La Salle, West Clermont vs. Turpin, Lebanon vs. Kings, Lakota West vs. Middletown, St. Henry vs. Gallatin County. Additionally, we'll show highlights from Cooper vs. Conner, Western Hills vs. Hughes, Colerain vs. Sycamore, Cincinnati Country Day vs. New Miami and St. Xavier vs. Elder.

Check the latest scores below, and see the top highlights on WCPO 9 Friday Football starting at 11:15 p.m.

