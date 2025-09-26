Cincinnati City Council and school board candidates take questions at Hamilton County forum

CINCINNATI — Candidates for Cincinnati mayor, Cincinnati City Council and Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education took questions at a forum at St. Vincent de Paul Thursday.

The event was hosted by the Human Services Chamber of Hamilton County, and registration was only open to HSCHC, Leadership Council, and OneSource members. The HSCHC focused specifically on human services funding and policy.

The forum highlighted the ongoing debate over funding priorities and services as Cincinnati prepares for the November election.

About 1.5%, or approximately $8.5 million, from the city's general fund goes to the Human Services Fund for programs that address homelessness, workforce development and food insecurity.

Unique forum style allows city council, school board candidates to answer just one question each

Each candidate was asked just one question and had 90 seconds to make their case. A moderator emphasized the importance of the sector, stating that "good public policy relies on the human services sector."

Answers varied significantly between current city council members running for reelection and new candidates seeking major change.

Jan Michele Kearney, the current Cincinnati vice mayor, defended her record on human services funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The city council at that point, no one who is here now, so no shade on the people who are here. But the city council at that time said we're going to cut fourth quarter funding for the Human Services organizations because it's COVID, and they don't need the money," Kearney said. "I was the one no vote."

Donald Washington, a candidate for Cincinnati City Council, criticized the current funding levels and called for a reallocation of resources.

"Human services is only 1.5%. I think that's a joke. And I also think — the vice mayor said this council wasn't responsible for the reduction — but this council hasn't raised it either," Washington said. "Somehow, police just keep getting more money and more money. And if we had more money to go towards human services, maybe we'd need less police."

Given recent federal policy changes, stakeholders spent considerable time discussing services for foreign-born residents. Candidates were asked about supporting new americans and ensuring immigrants can access city services.

Another candidate for Cincinnati City Council, Don Driehaus, expressed strong support for immigrant communities.

"They are doing the work and putting new businesses, and they are revitalizing our schools and our neighborhoods. I support the community 100%," Driehaus said.

Kevin Farmer, also a city council candidate, outlined practical steps to improve access to city services for immigrants.

"For legal immigrants to access city services, we'll work closely to make it more bilingual, hire more bilingual representatives, to be able to help with these kinds of barriers when it comes down to this type of, what we say dialogue—yeah, speaking and language," Farmer said.

Mayor Aftab Pureval and mayoral candidate Cory Bowman were not in attendance.