JD Vance's half-brother, local pastor, running for Cincinnati mayor

CINCINNATI — Cory Bowman, a local pastor and the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance, is running for Cincinnati mayor.

"Weeks ago, my flight touched down at CVG, returning home from the most monumental inauguration in my generation," Bowman said on social media. "When I landed, I knew the city where my family and I live and love cannot fall behind in the critical years ahead."

According to his church's website, Bowman and his wife founded The River Church Cincinnati in 2020. Bowman stated he graduated from the Farmer School of Business at Miami University and studied at River University, a bible college in Tampa.



The College Hill resident said he has informed his half-brother of his bid. He is the first registered Republican to announce his candidacy this election. Cincinnati has not had a Republican mayor since Bill Gradison Jr. in 1971.

"Many have told me 'Get ready. They will come after you.' I’m not sure who 'they' are or if 'they' are seeing this, but my heart is simply this…. To provide a choice to the people of Cincinnati. A choice to see years of prosperity, growth, and joy in our amazing downtown. A population should never be complacent with how things are. They should have the choice to decide their own future," Bowman said in his post.

Mayor Aftab Pureval announced his bid for re-election in January. He hosted a campaign kickoff in Over-the-Rhine on Jan. 29.

Bowman stated he is collecting the signatures needed from registered voters to run this week.