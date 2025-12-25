Woman found dead in West Price Hill on Christmas Eve, CPD investigating it as suspicious

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating the death of a woman found on Christmas Eve as suspicious, CPD announced Wednesday night.

Police said officers from District Three were dispatched at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of "unknown trouble" in the 4300 block of St. Lawrence Avenue in West Price Hill.

When CPD officers got there, they found a woman dead; police said they don't know her age, and police haven't released her identity yet.

CPD's homicide unit is investigating the death as suspicious, police said.

Police said there is currently no suspect information, and officers do not yet know how the woman died.