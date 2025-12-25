Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWest Price Hill

Actions

Woman found dead in West Price Hill on Christmas Eve, CPD investigating it as suspicious

Cincinnati police
WCPO
Cincinnati police
Posted

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating the death of a woman found on Christmas Eve as suspicious, CPD announced Wednesday night.

Police said officers from District Three were dispatched at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of "unknown trouble" in the 4300 block of St. Lawrence Avenue in West Price Hill.

When CPD officers got there, they found a woman dead; police said they don't know her age, and police haven't released her identity yet.

CPD's homicide unit is investigating the death as suspicious, police said.

Police said there is currently no suspect information, and officers do not yet know how the woman died.

1981

More local news:
Ohio judge to rule at retired teachers' pension fund corruption trial CPD: Mother, two kids shot while driving early Christmas morning Elwood Jones arrested almost 2 weeks after murder case against him dismissed

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM