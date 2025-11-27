Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police searching for driver who fled scene of fatal crash in West Price Hill

Adam Schrand/WCPO
West Price Hill Fatal Crash 11/27/25
CINCINNATI — Police are searching for a driver who fled on foot from the scene of a fatal crash in West Price Hill early Thursday morning, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said officers responded to the 4000 block of W Eighth Street around 1:15 a.m. to investigate a fatal crash.

They found that a person driving a 2010 Ford Escape eastbound on W Eighth Street struck a 2012 Acura TL that was traveling southbound on Rosemont Avenue.

The driver of the Acura, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, CPD said.

The driver of the Ford fled from the scene of the crash on foot.

Police are investigating impairment and speed as contributing factors in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

