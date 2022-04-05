Taco festival coming to Cincinnati this May

CINCINNATI — From bacon to beer, Cincinnati loves its food and drink festivals. Now, tacos can be added to the list.

Scheduled for May 14, The Real Taco Fest will celebrate some of the Tri-State's best taco restaurants. Festivalgoers can try bites from local businesses like Mazunte, Condado Tacos and Mesa Loca paired with drinks from Karrikin Spirits Company and Fifty West Brewing Company.

While the festival's producer said the full list of vendors will not be provided until closer to the event, Real Festivals LLC said in a press release vendors will have street tacos and possible side items, desserts and specialty drinks on their menus.

Attendees can select one of two sessions at Smale Riverfront Park — noon-4 p.m. or 6-10 p.m.. Entry is $10, and people can purchase food and drink tickets for $4. Real Festivals LLC said one ticket will equal one taco. A "Super Taco Pack" offering 11 food and drink tickets for $40 is available for advanced purchase.

The festival will have limited tickets in an attempt to ensure there are enough tacos for every attendee. A portion of proceeds will go to The ION Center for Violence Prevention, a nonprofit providing services to survivors of personal violence, such as sexual assault or domestic violence.

For more information, visit The Real Taco Fest's website.

