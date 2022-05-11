'Just Dill With It': Pickle Fest to bring pickles galore to Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Gherkins or Bread and Butter? Spears or slices? You can have it all at Pickle Fest in June.

The organizers of the festival, including the Miami Valley Restaurant Association, are telling everyone to "just dill with it" when they bring all kinds of foods involving pickles to the Tri-State.

The event — which runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 25 — will have multiple vendors, including Aime's Gourmet Pickles, Chuy's, 1776 Grill, Lil' Tik Weenies and more. The event also says further menus and vendors will be announced.

For drinks to satiate festgoers, there will be a Bud Light Beer Garden, blood marys from Mr. Boro's Tavern, SESH cocktails, Jameson and Tully's Pickleback, Fireball and Pickle Juice.

Other than drinks and every pickle-related food imaginable, the festival will have live music. Party Punch will play from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., but the other two band slots have yet to be announced.

The festival is held at Austin Landing, which offers a variety of restaurants, shops, entertainment options, apartments, hotels and more. The area also hosts a park and event space.

Though the event is still a month or so out, more than 5,000 people have said they were interested on the festival's Facebook event, and more than 600 people have said they are going.

RELATED

Taco festival coming to Cincinnati in May 2022

Cincinnati named one of America's 'Next Great Food Cities'

Local groups hold Ukrainian Food Festival to raise money for relief