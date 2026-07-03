Bethel police chief resigns amid investigation into 70 counts of sexual misconduct, including with a minor

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Village of Bethel Police Chief Chad Essert, who is under investigation for 70 counts of sexual misconduct, including with a minor, has resigned from his position, Bethel Mayor Jay Noble announced Friday.

Essert has been on administrative leave since before he was on indicted on June 11 with 56 counts of sexual battery and 14 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The incidents alleged occurred from 2005 to 2010, and the prosecutor's office said the alleged victim was Essert's student while he was an instructor with the Young Marines and a teacher at Scarlet Oaks.

Noble said that Essert's resignation is effective July 9, the day of the next Village Council meeting. Essert's resignation also comes after Noble said the village was initiating the process to remove him as police chief.

"Chief Essert's resignation comes as the Village Solicitor's office was investigating allegations first brought to the Village's attention by the Clermont County Sheriff's Office," Noble said in the Village's announcement. "Had Chief Essert not rsigned, a hearing would have been held on July 9, 2026 before Village Countil to consider his removal from office."

Noble also said Essert's resignation ends the need for "any further investigation or hearing at this time."

Essert was hired as Bethel police chief in 2021.

Jeff Witte, a former Woodlawn police chief, told us that he believes there were serious flaws in whatever background check was used to hire Essert for the Village's position.

"Chad was in a position of authority as an instructor, as a teacher. He clearly abused that position," Witte said.

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Witte has been familiar with the chief's history for years, since the WCPO 9 I-Team spoke with him about Essert's history during a 2023 investigation.

The investigation unveiled that Essert was terminated or forced to resign from three of his previous six police jobs before becoming Bethel's chief.

The I-Team reviewed Essert's personnel records, finding allegations of dishonesty, disobeying orders and even sexual harassment during his time at different police departments.

Three years later, Witte said he believes the village never should have hired Essert as police chief.

"I think hiring this person as chief was inappropriate," Witte said.

Before Essert's indictment by Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve, he was placed on leave by Mayor Jay Noble and investigated by the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office then released the investigation report into Essert on May 15. That report included allegations of misconduct while in uniform. The department confirmed its investigation was closed after releasing the report. Mike White, chief deputy with the department, said "no criminal act was found at this time."

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Noble defended Essert's hiring during a June 11 meeting with the Village Council — a meeting that took place just hours before Essert was indicted.

Noble and members of the council, along with other village leaders, were discussing hiring a new police officer when the topic of how officers and other staff are hired came up. That's when Noble addressed hiring Essert in 2021.

“The decision that I made was based on the feedback I got from everyone to pick him. And then he did come back in and he did sit in front of all of council and interviewed with all of council and I made the recommendation and council approved it unanimously, everybody said yes," Noble said.

We asked Witte how he thinks the village should go about the search for its next chief of police.

"They need to be very, very transparent with their residents, with what the village is doing in that process. And I think they should probably consider including residents in that selection process," Witte said.

Noble said Acting Chief Donald Fourth will continue to lead the Bethel Police Department while a new search for a permanent police chief is conducted.

Essert was arraigned in Clermont County court June 22, and his bond was set at $500,000. Essert was released on bond the following day. He is expected back in court Tuesday, July 7.

WATCH: Essert's first court appearance

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