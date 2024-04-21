Asian Food Fest Cincinnati: More than 50 restaurants to pack Court Street Plaza

CINCINNATI — Get ready to indulge in Asian cuisine, because we're just days away from the return of Asian Food Fest.

The 2024 food festival is bringing more than 50 restaurants and vendors to Court Street Plaza on Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival, which is celebrating its 13th year, is returning after having record attendance in 2023, with nearly 100,000 people attending.

The region's largest celebration of Asian culture will also have entertainment, such as cultural dance groups, karaoke and more, across two stages. For a full lineup of the festival's entertainment, click here.

There are a record 56 food vendors, restaurants and food trucks participating this year, including Deme Kitchen, Fortune Noodle House, Kung Fu Tea, AmerAsia KungFood, Neko Sushi, Thai Express and many more.

From the multiple vendors, attendees can enjoy Asian food and drink items like chicken tikka masala, crab rangoon, Thai milk tea, samosas, chai and more.

For the full list of vendors and their respective menu items, click here.

There are also 8 secret menu items, which stems from the common practice of Asian restaurants have "hidden" menus that feature more authentic, home-cooked dishes. Festival attendees can find these items at various vendors throughout the two days.

For the first time, the festival is also hosting the "Best of Yums." The Best of Yums is attendees chance to vote on their favorite food items and drinks from the festival before votes are tallied Sunday.

The festival will also be shutting down some roads in downtown Cincinnati from Thursday, April 25 at 7:00 a.m. until Monday, April 29 at 7:00 a.m.

Here are the road closures attendees can expect:



Court Street from Elm to Walnut streets

Race Street from Central Parkway to 9th Street

Vine Street from Central Parkway to 9th Street

For those looking for parking for the festival, there are multiple surrounding lots and garages. Despite this, attendees are encouraged to carpool and use public transportation if able to do so.

Here are some suggested parking options:



Court & Walnut Garage above Kroger on the Rhine

910 Walnut Street Lot

209 E. Court Street Lot and 219 E. Court Street Lot

9th Street Garage between Walnut and Main streets

901 Main Street Lot

For more about Asian Food Fest, click here.