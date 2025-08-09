New art cafe, community space to open in Camp Washington this summer

CINCINNATI — A new cafe mixing food, drinks, live music, art, conversation and more is coming to the Camp Washington neighborhood.

SWELL, located at 2936 Colerain Avenue, is more than the typical cafe or coffee shop. The cafe will serve as a third space in Camp Washington, which is home to "weirdos, free-thinkers, artists, makers and ambitious DIY-ers," the cafe said in a press release.

According to its website, SWELL is "The place to start the revolution... and get a sandwich."

The cafe, which aims to raise funds for the local art community, will host a variety of programming, including live music, art salons, lectures, spoken words, poetry circles, burlesque and "other weird and wonderful artistic events and happenings."

".... The offerings will be accessible and comfortable, inviting to both the most radical creatives of our city and the blue-collar factory workers that are the soul of the neighborhood," the cafe said in a press release.

For those who love a good coffee or bite to eat, SWELL has you covered, too. The cafe will have a rotating menu of food, iced and hot coffee drinks, both draft and canned or bottled beer, classic cocktails and to-go food options like salads and sandwiches.

Outside of food, SWELL will have a curated selection of used books available for guests. The cafe will also host "Book-ish," a membership-based book club presented by Good Discovery(s).

"In our current social and political climate, there is a deep need for people to connect in real time and space, with live music, tactile reading materials and co-conspirators in a space that is lounge-like, but bursting with activity and open to all," the cafe said in a press release. "SWELL will be that space, the space that holds and nurtures our better selves in search of a better world."

SWELL will open later this summer, with a grand opening celebration set for Saturday, Sept. 13. The cafe will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

You can click here to learn more about SWELL and see the upcoming events the cafe will host.