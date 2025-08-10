Thousands flock to Cincinnati riverfront to watch Red Bull Flugtag teams attempt to fly (and fall)

CINCINNATI — Dozens of teams with manmade aircraft attempting to go flying — if only for a few seconds — Saturday at the return of the Red Bull Flugtag in Cincinnati.

Organizers said more than 40,000 spectators flocked to the Cincinnati riverfront or anchored their boats in the Ohio River to watch the flying attempts.

This is the second time the Flugtag event has made its way to the Queen City, having first appeared in 2023.

The event consists of teams building gliders, planes or whatever else they believe will be able to help them launch off a platform and glide through the sky the furthest over the Ohio River. Organizers said the 35 teams were selected from hundreds of applicants spanning the Greater Cincinnati area to Maryland.

Teams are also judged on creativity and showmanship alongside distance. During this year's event, teams were judged by Cincinnati Reds legend Jose Rijo, Cincinnati native and Red Bull wakeboarding athlete Guenther Oka, actor Isaiah Mustafa, musician Skylar Blatt and content creator Brooklinn Khoury.

Before the 35 teams took to the 27-foot platform and leaped for glory, Mayor Aftab Pureval opened the day with a welcome. There was also a precision skydive from Red Bull Air Force's Andy Farrington and Miles Daisher.

Of the 35 teams that flew their human-powered flying machines — and fell into the Ohio River — only one came out on top. The Hillside Husslers, who are from Wadsworth, Ohio, in the Akron area, claimed the top honor of the day by flying 102 feet from the platform with their "Barnyard Bomber." Organizers said the team's attempt brought the crowd to its feet.

When we spoke to the team after they were crowned the winners, they said it was exhilarating being up on the platform.

They also said it took them about three weeks to build their aircraft — with no physics involved.

"No math, no physics... a lot of duct tape and hillbilly ingenuity," said one of the team members.

They also said they've already started planning for what they'll do next year if the Flugtag returns to Cincinnati.

Other than the Hillside Husslers, three other teams also received awards.

Here are the top performers:



1st Place — Hillside Husslers with 102 feet

2nd Place — Living Lands and Waters with 51 feet

3rd Place — Skate Cincy with 48 feet

People's Choice — Wicket to Fly

The Red Bull Flugtag was first launched in Vienna, Austria, in 1992, and since its inception, the event has visited more than 50 countries, drawing over 9 million spectators worldwide, organizers said.