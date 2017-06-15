This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and 9 On Your Side anchor Kathrine Nero talk Fiona, FC Cincinnati's victory over Columbus, an international conference Cincinnati may have lost because of Trump, the shooting at the Congressional baseball game, Rep Brad Wenstrup's heroic actions, a caiman found wandering Blue Ash, Cincinnati's "portal to hell" and more.

Investigative reporter Hillary Lake then breaks down everything we know about what happened to Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old Hamilton County man who was trapped in a North Korean prison. Later, reporter Dan Monk tells the story of the founder of a Norwood company who investigators say was caught smuggling fentanyl into the Tri-State.

Listen to this episode in the player above.

1:30 - The panel talks Fiona, FC Cincinnati, Trump's influence on a Cincinnati conference, the attack on Congress members, a caiman loose in Blue Ash and more.

17:15 - Hillary Lake breaks down the latest in the rescue of Otto Warmbier.

29:15 - Dan Monk discusses the case of a small business owner accused of smuggling fentanyl into the Tri-State.

