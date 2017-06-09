Reunited and it feels so good.

Fiona, Cincinnati's beloved baby hippo, has been reunited with her mom without a barrier between them.

The Cincinnati Zoo says Fiona has two areas where she can exit the room when she visits Bibi. Her care team supervises the short interactions, the zoo says.

As you can see, Fiona likes to sniff and kiss her mom as she sits quietly and lets Fiona explore.

Fiona, who was born prematurely, has become incredibly popular thanks to updates from the zoo.

As of Thursday, zoo officials say Fiona is up to 291 pounds.

