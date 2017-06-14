Blue Ash police capture caiman in business parking lot

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated police captured an alligator. SPCA officials said the animal is a caiman. This story has been updated with correct information.

BLUE ASH, Ohio -- The Blue Ash Police Department experienced a first Wednesday when they captured a caiman in the parking lot of a business.

Officers responded to the unlikely situation Wednesday after someone called and said they saw the animal wandering around Kenwood Road.

Though odd, Sgt. Allison Schile said the incident was “not too eventful,” and officers were able to capture the crocodilian in a snare pole. The caiman was turned over to the SPCA, Schile said.

With the help of the #BlueAsh PD, this injured #Caiman was brought to safety by our #AnimalControlOfficers. pic.twitter.com/BS65cel9Ut — SPCA Cincinnati (@SPCACincinnati) June 14, 2017

Police do not know where the animal came from at this time.