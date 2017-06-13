Kroger is selling the Team Fiona playing cards you didn't know you needed

CINCINNATI -- Keep your eyes peeled for the latest, totally necessary piece of Fiona swag the next time you go to Kroger: Fiona playing cards.

The Cincinnati Zoo's famed premie-turned-big, beautiful baby hippo already has her own beer, Busken cookies and countless T-shirts.

RELATED: Cincinnati Zoo warns of fake Team Fiona T-shirts

COLUMN: Is Fiona the baby hippo the hero we need but don't deserve?

Now, Fiona's gummy smile can be at your poker game, too.

Kroger will begin selling decks of Bicycle playing cards June 14. The decks cost $5.99 and a portion of the proceeds go to Team Fiona, according to zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley.

Card decks are also on sale at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

The cards feature 52 “amazing Fiona images” from the time she was a newborn.

If you can't make it to the zoo or Kroger (maybe you're stuck at your computer watching 10,000 Fiona videos on Facebook) and want to secure your Fiona playing card order, call 513-559-7763.

Now, enjoy this video of Fiona doing ballet: