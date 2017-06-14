Cincinnati Rep. Brad Wenstrup aided Majority Whip who was shot, witnesses say

A local representative is credited with aiding Majority Whip Steve Scalise at the scene of a shooting Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) was at the scene — a baseball diamond — and administered aid to Scalise, according to Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who spoke to reporters Wednesday morning.

BACKGROUND: Majority Whip shot at congressional baseball practice

Wenstrup is a doctor by trade and has a podiatry practice in Blue Ash. He’s also a U.S. Army Reserve Officer and was a surgeon in Iraq in 2004 and 2005.

Wenstrup represents Ohio’s 2nd District, which includes Cincinnati’s eastern suburbs; Clermont, Adams, Brown, Highland and Pike counties; and parts of Scioto and Ross counties.

On ABC, Wenstrup said "everyone hit the deck" when the shooter fired. "We certainly weren't expecting something like this.

"It was like being in Iraq again," Wenstrup said. "We gave him fluids, water and Gatorade, because he was losing a lot of blood."

Wenstrup said the shooter was "well equipped" and had "lots of ammunition."

"It seems like today, anything can happen," he said.

Sen. Rand Paul spoke to Good Morning America describing the scene. He said he heard 50 or 60 shots fired at the scene.

Paul said Scalise’s presence on the field guaranteed a quick response time by Capitol Hill police.

“If Scalise wouldn’t have been on the team — unfortunately he was hit and i hope he does well -- but by him being there, it probably saved everyone else’s life,” Paul said.

Wenstrup said something similar, that Scalise's security detail was able to quickly stop the shooter.

Wenstrup said he was OK, but didn't know Scalise's condition. He said two aides were also injured in the shooting.