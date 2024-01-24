Reports: Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher to become Cincinnati's next offensive coordinator

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher will become Cincinnati's next offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport first reported Wednesday afternoon that sources tell him the organization is making "an obvious choice" in promoting Pitcher following Brian Callahan's departure. Callahan was officially announced as the Tennessee Titans' next head coach earlier in the day.

The #Bengals have their replacement for OC Brian Callahan in their building: Sources say they are hiring QBs coach Dan Pitcher to be their OC -- an obvious choice.



The work he’s done with Joe Burrow (and Jake Browning) stood out. He and Zac Robinson were the two most popular OC… pic.twitter.com/ODh04VPcjj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2024

Pitcher has been with the Bengals for eight seasons, most recently working with star QB Joe Burrow and his backup, Jake Browning. Before working solely with Cincinnati's quarterbacks, Pitcher helped Bengals receivers including then-rookie Tyler Boyd and Pro Bowler A.J. Green as an offensive assistant.

Before arriving in Cincinnati, Pitcher spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he worked as a scouting assistant and pro scout.

The Cortland, N.Y. native played quarterback at Colgate University and SUNY Cortland. His senior year, he was a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, presenting to the most outstanding Division III college football player of the year.

Pitcher was a candidate for multiple offensive coordinator positions this cycle, reportedly interviewing with the Saints, Patriots and Raiders.