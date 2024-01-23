Reports: Titans to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as next head coach

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are losing their offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter first tweeted that league sources tell him the Tennessee Titans plan to hire Callahan as their next head coach. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the same thing, saying Callahan had a second interview with the organization on Monday and "Tennessee isn't letting him out of the building."

Titans are working to finalize a deal to hire Bengals' offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2024

The Titans conducted a virtual interview with Callahan earlier this month, their first conversation with a candidate. The Carolina Panthers had also requested an interview with Callahan for their coaching vacancy.

Callahan, son of former then-Oakland Raiders head coach Bill Callahan, came to Cincinnati in 2019 alongside head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. He was previously the quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and Detroit Lions.

While his first two seasons as OC weren't so easy, Callahan's offense took off in 2021 when quarterback Joe Burrow returned from a torn ACL and MCL. In the two seasons Burrow finished, the Bengals ranked in the top 10 in touchdowns scored, passing yards and completion percentage.

Burrow himself has also spoken highly of Callahan.

Callahan's departure isn't too shocking, as he was also considered for the open Colts position last offseason. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was also a finalist for the Cardinals job last year.