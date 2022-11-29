West Chester police search for missing 81-year-old man who has dementia

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Police in West Chester are searching for a missing 81-year-old man who has dementia.

Sisay Mulualem, described as 5-foot-8 and 146 pounds, was last seen at 2 p.m. Monday near Tennyson Court. Police said he frequently visits nearby coffee shops and restaurants, but may not know his way home. He is likely walking and could be wearing a red coat.

Butler County Technical Rescue is being called to help with the search. West Chester officials said a helicopter will be used via Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information on Mulualem is asked to call 513-777-2231.

READ MORE

Cincinnati police: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe

87-year-old man with Alzheimer's found safe after being missing for more than 72 hours

Human remains found in Kenton County identified as missing Cincinnati woman