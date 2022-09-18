Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Cincinnati man with Alzheimer's and dementia

CINCINNATI — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for a Cincinnati man who suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia.

According to Cincinnati police, Henry Parker walked away from his home on Cleinview Avenue in Cincinnati around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 and has not returned.

Cincinnati police describe Parker as a black man, 87 years old, 6'5 tall, weighing 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Parker suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia. Cincinnati police said Parker did not take his required medication with him.

If you see Parker, call 911.