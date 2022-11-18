Watch Now
Cincinnati police search for missing 8-year-old boy

Allen Hinton was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy.

Allen Hinton was last seen at 4 p.m. at his home on Winneste Avenue in Winton Terrace Thursday after telling his mother he was meeting a friend and then walking to the Kroger on Kenard Avenue, investigators said.

He was supposed to return home by 8 p.m. but never came back.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a black jacket with white swirl patterns on it and dark pants.

He frequently goes to the Winton Terrace neighborhood, the Treetop Grocery at 866 Gwinnet Drive and the Kroger on Kenard Avenue, investigators said in a press release.

Another unknown child may be with him, and they may be utilizing public transportation, CPD said.

If you think you see or have seen Allen Hinton, call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

