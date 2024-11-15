Yes, we used the word 'snow' in the forecast for next week

CINCINNATI — It happens every year: The daylight gets shorter, the sweaters come out of storage and then it strikes - the "s-word."

And that fateful day could be near, friends. Our 9 First Warning Meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark used that word for the first time this season in our forecast for next week: SNOW.

As colder air comes behind a system in our region next week, there is a possibility of a wintry mix next Thursday. Tons can change between now and then, but we're letting you know as we do like to live up to the name "9 First Warning."

According to the National Weather Service, the earliest measurable snowfall recorded in Cincinnati since 1893 was October 19, with some "trace" reports of snowfall from October 11, 1905 and October 12, 1921, so we're well past this being any kind of surprise.

That said, the NWS says the average first day of snowfall is November 29, meaning we may be a little on the earlier side if we do indeed see some snow next week.

This winter is set to be a La Nina winter, and we forecast a warmer-than-normal winter with below-normal snowfall. You can read more about that here.

And while it's not time for the bread and milk just yet, you may want to make sure those winter hats are around as you head out the door in the next week.

As always, check the latest forecast as it evolves here.