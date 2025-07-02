Tri-State fireworks laws: What's allowed, restricted where you live this Fourth of July

LOVELAND, Ohio — It's the busiest time of the year for the fireworks business. But while you can shoot off most fireworks across the Tri-State, there are still restrictions you should be mindful of, depending on where you live.

For Loveland's Chris Tubesing, the upcoming Fourth of July holiday offers him a chance to wear his favorite patriotic button-down shirt while stocking up on the best fireworks.

"Kids love them, I love them," Tubesing said.

Tubesing stopped at Rozzi Fireworks Wednesday to prep for July 3 party — a "pre-show" to his neighbors' bigger fireworks display on the Fourth. He was shopping for the bigger aerials and some smaller ones for his children.

"This year I'm gonna tame it back a little because I think I spent a little too much money last year," Tubesing said. "My wife was a little upset when I brought back that bill."

Nancy Rozzi's family has been in the fireworks business for six generations. We asked her to describe this week.

"Pretty chaotic, actually," Rozzi said.

While they're a year-round business that also sells their products for commercial-grade fireworks shows like Red White and Blue Ash, Reds home games and Riverfest, about 85% of their business is done in the week leading up to the Fourth of July.

"I would say yeah, it's probably a mini Rozzi's going on," said Robbie Bolar from Ripley, who described the thousands of dollars worth of fireworks he and his friends bought for parties this week.

Tubesing knows that celebrating our nation's independence also comes with great responsibility.

"I always do it safe, I always have my buckets of water near and I put it on a concrete pad that I have out there, keeping people far away, obviously not shooting Roman candles at each other or anything like that or aiming fireworks at people," he said.

Keep in mind that the fireworks people can set off in neighborhoods, on properties and throughout the Tri-State vary, depending on where you live.

Ohio

Ohio's laws on fireworks changed in 2022, and this is the third year since new regulations took place.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that loosened fireworks laws in the state, which used to restrict fireworks usage to just trick and novelty items, like sparklers or smoke bombs.

Now, however, Ohioans can set off consumer-grade fireworks on certain holidays — including Independence Day. The new laws allow residents to set those fireworks off on July 3, 4 and 5 and the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays preceding and following.

However, some cities may put limitations on what you can set off. For example, in Cincinnati, you're only allowed to have "safe and sane" or novelty fireworks like sparklers, snakes and smokers.

It's always a good idea to check what your local ordinances allow, because you could end up getting a citation.

There are also limits for when you can set off fireworks. In Ohio, you can legally shoot off fireworks July 3-5 between 4-11 p.m.

Each municipality in Ohio can set its restrictions on dates and times when people can set off fireworks as well, so residents looking to light up the skies above their homes this holiday should double-check local ordinances and regulations first.

Here are some of the state's parameters for fireworks use:



No one under the age of 18 can handle or discharge fireworks

No one under the age of 18 can be within 150 feet of the discharge point of aerial fireworks

Fireworks cannot be used by anyone in possession or under the influence of alcohol

Aerial devices must be 150 feet from spectators

Non-aerial devices must be at least 50 feet from spectators

Fireworks cannot be discharged on public property or school property

Fireworks cannot be used if the region is under drought conditions or weather hazards

Indiana

Indiana allows all "consumer fireworks that comply with the construction, chemical composition and labeling regulations of the U.S. Consumer Products Commission."

Fireworks can only be used or purchased by someone 18 years of age or older and can only be used on the user's property or the property of someone who granted permission for the fireworks.

They also must be at least 200 feet from any structure, vehicle or other person when ignited.

Residents can only use fireworks between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on days that are not holidays. On holidays like Fourth, Memorial Day and New Year's, people can use fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Kentucky

The following are permitted in Kentucky: "rockets and bottle rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, Roman candles and mines. Ground and hand-held sparkling devices (dipped stick or wire sparklers), cylindrical and cone fountain, illuminating torch, wheel, ground spinner, flitter sparkler, smoke, novelties, trick noisemakers and audible ground devices."

Restrictions vary around larger fireworks — some require a permit.

Like Ohio, however, restrictions in Kentucky can further extend to what counties and individual municipalities have deemed allowed. Each county can have its own restrictions and, within that, cities can also issue restrictions on times fireworks can be used and which types are allowed.

Most larger cities in Kentucky still do not allow larger fireworks to be shot without a permit. Residents should check with their local laws before planning their at-home fireworks celebration.