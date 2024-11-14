TIMELINE: When rain stops and how long until we see sunshine

Talk about a soaking rain overnight! The entire area saw hours of rainfall with totals of around 1 inch for most of the area.

The larger shield of rain will start to break up by 7 a.m. This doesn't mean that rain is done, but it will turn lighter and it will be more spotty on the radar. Then after 10 a.m., any rain left for the rest of the day will be isolated, so even less on the radar. This chance for isolated showers continues through sunset. Temperatures will warm to 56 this afternoon. The sky stays overcast all day.

WCPO 8 AM rain chance



WCPO Noon rain chance



WCPO 6 p.m. rain chance



We'll stay cloudy tonight with a low of 46 degrees.

Friday will start with a lot of cloud cover and then we'll turn mostly cloudy for the afternoon. It's a more seasonal but dreary day with a high of 57 degrees.

The weekend isn't looking too shabby! Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees. Sunday will warm to 61 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 49

THURSDAY

Spotty, light showers

Overcast

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Dry

Low: 46

FRIDAY

Overcast

To mostly cloudy

High: 57

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry and cool

Low: 44

