Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TIMELINE: When rain stops and how long until we see sunshine

Soaking showers turn lighter today
Rain drops
Baron Weather
Rain drops<br/>
Rain drops
Posted
and last updated

Talk about a soaking rain overnight! The entire area saw hours of rainfall with totals of around 1 inch for most of the area.

The larger shield of rain will start to break up by 7 a.m. This doesn't mean that rain is done, but it will turn lighter and it will be more spotty on the radar. Then after 10 a.m., any rain left for the rest of the day will be isolated, so even less on the radar. This chance for isolated showers continues through sunset. Temperatures will warm to 56 this afternoon. The sky stays overcast all day.

8 AM rain chance
8 AM rain chance
Noon rain chance
Noon rain chance
6 p.m. rain chance
6 p.m. rain chance

We'll stay cloudy tonight with a low of 46 degrees.

Friday will start with a lot of cloud cover and then we'll turn mostly cloudy for the afternoon. It's a more seasonal but dreary day with a high of 57 degrees.

The weekend isn't looking too shabby! Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees. Sunday will warm to 61 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH
Rain likely
Overcast
Low: 49

THURSDAY
Spotty, light showers
Overcast
High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Dry
Low: 46

FRIDAY
Overcast
To mostly cloudy
High: 57

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry and cool
Low: 44

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk