'We’ve just been waiting' | As another round of snowfall comes, residents question Cincinnati's response

CINCINNATI — With another round of snow, some residents are questioning the City of Cincinnati’s response to what has been on the ground for the last four days.

"We’ve just been waiting and putting in tickets," Kennedy Heights resident Samara Ramudit told WCPO.

For residents like those living in Kennedy Heights, the slow response from crews is shaking their confidence in the city’s ongoing approach to snow cleanup.

The city reports crews are on their sixth consecutive day of working 12-hour shifts, salting roads and putting out snow melt in four different plow districts.

By Friday morning, the city said plows had cleared and re-cleared more than 47,000 lane miles.

But what about side streets, sidewalks and driveways? The city is responsible for roads and property owners are responsible for their sidewalks.

Some residents have already done their part and shoveled their driveway, but feel like it was done in vain as they wait for the city to plow the streets.

Eddie Hawkins and his crew at No Excuses Cleaning and Building Services say they’ve seen this build-up firsthand.

"One family, they had dug out their driveway, but the front of it from the snow being pushed was so thick and heavy they just couldn’t get through it," Hawkins said. "So we actually had to use a sledgehammer to break up some of the ice."

Hawkins’ crew has been working since the snowstorm earlier this week to help clear driveways and will continue plowing and shoveling snow on Saturday.

The city said in a release that the Department of Public Services (DPS) is focused on residential routes, but "the extreme cold temperatures make it difficult to clear snow, and streets require multiple passes."