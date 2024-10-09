Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Several more Ohio counties, including Hamilton, declared natural disaster areas due to drought

DROUGHT.jpeg
AP Photo/Nathan Howard
DROUGHT.jpeg
Posted

CINCINNATI — Several Ohio counties have been added to the list of those dealing with drought conditions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) declared Hamilton, Butler, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties as natural disaster areas due to drought.

According to the USDA, those five counties have been dealing with a severe drought for eight or more consecutive weeks, or they've had extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

The five counties also have several contiguous counties in the Tri-State, totaling 17 counties in total eligible as natural disaster areas.

In September, 2022 Ohio Counties, including Highland County, were designated as disaster areas.

The natural disaster area designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to farmers in the affected areas through Farm Service Agency emergency loan assistance.

The counties now available for emergency loans include:

Ohio:

  • Adams
  • Brown
  • Butler
  • Clermont
  • Clinton
  • Coshocton
  • Guernsey
  • Hamilton
  • Highland
  • Holmes
  • Knox
  • Licking
  • Montgomery
  • Muskingum
  • Pike
  • Preble
  • Scioto
  • Tuscawaras
  • Warren

Indiana:

  • Dearborn
  • Franklin
  • Union

Kentucky:

  • Boone
  • Bracken
  • Campbell
  • Kenton
  • Lewis
  • Mason
  • Pendleton

To stay up to date with drought levels, you can look at the U.S. Drought Monitor here.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Here's how Tri-State residents can donate to hurricane relief Passengers arrive at CVG after evacuating due to Hurricane Milton West Chester state rep promotes link to weather conspiracy theory

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk