Several inches of rain will hit the Tri-State this week. Here's how to prepare for potential flash flooding

CINCINNATI — As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers, but the amount of rain set to hit the Tri-State this week is not quite on par with what we're used to, according to experts.

"Having this much rain in a few-day period is not as common, so you want to make sure that you're taking those preventive steps to protect your home," said Morgan Peterson, an assistant director with Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. "The greater risk is going to be over the next couple days when we see those other rounds of rainfall, because the soil is already very wet."

Emergency management crews are currently coordinating with other agencies, like the National Weather Service and local fire departments, to monitor conditions ahead of expected rainfall, Peterson said.

"Because of the rainfall (Wednesday night), the soil is already fairly saturated," she said. "So with each amount of rainfall, there's going to be an additional increase for a potential flooding in the area."

WATCH: How the Tri-State is preparing for potential flash floods this weekend

Here are some tips Peterson gave to help you prepare:



Clear debris from drains and gutters

Elevate any valuables to higher ground, especially if items are located in a basement or low-lying areas

Check to see if you have flood insurance and what the policy entails

Make sure you have access to up-to-date weather information

Hamilton County Emergency Management has a system known as "Alert HC," which allows anyone to get up-to-the-minute information on weather events sent right to their devices. You can sign up for those alerts here.

On Cincinnati's east side, a handful of businesses that sit on the Ohio River were taking proactive steps ahead of potential flash flooding.

"We usually get the building ready inside by just moving things," said Jessica Perry, a bartender at Murray's Tavern. "(We move) sandbags outside if necessary."

Operating in a flood-prone area, the business has dealt with inclement weather before, including damaging bouts of flash flooding in 2018 and 2021.

"It was very upsetting to me, because I wasn't typically used to flooding," Perry said. "I didn't realize it was so common in this general facility, and it's a lot more common than I thought."

The business plans to remain open barring any major changes in the weather forecast, Perry said.

"It takes a lot for us to close, even in the severe storms," Perry said. "We will stay open unless they pretty much shut the roads down and disallow anybody to go in this area."

Across the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky, crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are monitoring several road closures — mostly caused by Wednesday's severe weather.

"We're going to be seeing a lot of flooded roadways. We're going to see downed trees and even potentially some utility lines that are going to be down in the road as well (this week)," said Jake Ryle, public information officer for KYTC District 6.

Here's a list of state road closures in Northern Kentucky as of Thursday at 2 p.m.:



Kentucky Route 8 near Garfield Avenue (Campbell County)

Kentucky Route 547 between 8 Mile Road and Kentucky Route 8 (Campbell County)

Licking Pike at Alysheba Drive (Campbell County)

Washington Trace Road (Campbell County)

Scott Street between Fourth Street and Fifth Street (Kenton County)

Kentucky State Route 467 from Sparta to Glencoe (Gallatin County)

"When it comes to high water, it really is a sit and wait situation," said Ryle. "We put the signage and barricades out in place to make sure folks stay safe."