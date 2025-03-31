Several reports of damage after strong storms blow through Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Strong winds and thunderstorms rolled through the Tri-State on Sunday night, bringing down trees and leaving many without power. At least six tornado warnings were issued for the Tri-state on Sunday night.

The storms caused damage to Grace Baptist Church in Middletown, taking the church's steeple down.

WCPO Storms on Sunday night caused damage to Grace Baptist Church in Middletown.

A tree fell on a car along Ohio State Route 73 near Collett Road.

WCPO A tree fell on a car along Ohio State Route 73 near Collett Road.

There were also reports of multiple power lines down in the roadway on Ohio State Route 73 and Williams Road. Lanes were blocked to keep drivers safe.

The video below shows police closing off a portion of Covedale and Cleves Warsaw Pike after power lines fell across the road.

Downed power lines cause road closure of Covedale and Cleves Warsaw Pike

Matt Atwood posted a video on social media of campers flipped in Camp Cedar after storms blew through Mason, Ohio.

Campers flipped in Camp Cedar

Our team also went out to the camp ground in Mason, Ohio and found damage at another area of Camp Cedar.

Storm damage at Camp Cedar in Mason, Ohio

At Linda Mobile Home Park, off Hamilton Trenton Road in Hamilton County, debris could be found along the ground along with downed trees. One home had its roof blown off.

Severe storms leave downed trees and power lines

There were also reports of multiple trailer park homes damaged in Saint Clair Township in Butler County.

Due to the extent of storm damage, New Miami Local School District announced on social media it would be closed on Monday. There will also be no transportation to Butler Tech, parochial schools or outside educational placements. Athletic practices and games will also be canceled.

The National Weather Service stated in a social media post Monday that it will be reviewing damage reports to determine potential needs for surveys.

[5:35 AM] Due to yesterday evening's severe weather across the area, we will be reviewing damage reports to determine potential need for surveys today. No definitive plans have been made at this time. https://t.co/iViGZ9HnLD — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 31, 2025