NWS: Three tornadoes touched down in Butler, Warren counties during Sunday storms

Three tornadoes touched down Sunday night in Butler and Warren counties during strong storms that swept through the Tri-State, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS is still working on its finalized report, but it announced Monday evening that "at least three" tornadoes were found to have touched down during the storms.



One of those tornadoes — an EF-0, according to the NWS — touched down in Butler County north of New Miami.

A second EF-0 tornado touched down in Warren County near Corwin, the NWS said.

The third tornado was also determined to be an EF-0; it touched down in Butler County near West Chester and continued east across Warren County to just west of Morrow, the NWS said.



The NWS said it is still working to assess the length of the tornadoes' paths; that information should be released later Monday evening, the agency said.