Report: Drought deepens in Tri-State after Ohio counties declared disaster areas

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A new report from the National Weather Service in Wilmington said drought conditions were spreading in Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and most of Ohio after the USDA declared 22 Ohio counties disaster areas.

The report released Friday said much of the region has seen advanced drought conditions in the last four weeks, increasing pressures on farming operations across the Tri-State.

At the Harvest Home Festival in Cheviot, teens with 4H who have raised livestock for years said the heat and drought have posed new challenges for their operations.

Jack Jacob raised pigs for the fair from Harrison.

"It takes a lot to stick with it," Jacob said.

He said he's been raising livestock since third grade.

"For the livestock, the main thing is making sure they have plenty of water because they will overheat," he said.

Russell Gerth, 15, brought a goat to the fair.

"I love it," he said. "My dream is to farm for a living. That's what I love doing."

The pair said hard times were proof that farming was a difficult task, but getting an animal to the fair was proof the job was worth doing.

Full-scale operations have been suffering, especially in central Ohio counties like Highland County where Mark and Brooke Lucas and the Lucas Organic Farm run cattle on around 180 acres.

The two said they've already dipped into their winter hay supply to feed their livestock as the fields dried up, and they're relying on the property's single pond for drinking water as two streams have run dry as well.

Lucas said his neighbors who are unable to find supplemental hay or water have been reducing their herd sizes to get by.

"We have one that's cut down 18%," he said. "I know another guy that's cut down 27%. This is just so they can get through on their winter feed."

Ty Higgins with the Ohio Farm Bureau said the USDA's disaster declaration would open emergency assistance like government loans for those in the region.

"There are things out there that are there to help a farmer, not get whole, certainly not pay all the bills, but see them through this year," Higgins said.

He urged anyone experiencing drought conditions to contact their local Farm Service Agency for additional support options.

Gerth said the roller coaster climate could be a lesson itself.

"Every year is a different year so you just do the best you can and you learn something different every year," said Gerth.