Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

22 Ohio counties, including Highland County, declared natural disaster areas due to drought

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Dry mud global heat desert
Posted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated 22 Ohio counties as natural disaster areas because of the state’s drought.

The move announced Tuesday by the department's Farm Service Agency will allow farmers in those 22 counties and 18 neighboring counties to apply for emergency loans from the federal government.

Most Ohio counties are experiencing abnormally dry conditions this summer, with those in the state's southeast being the hardest hit.

The counties listed in the natural disaster declaration are Athens, Belmont, Fairfield, Fayette, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Vinton and Washington.

The USDA said these counties have had eight or more consecutive weeks of severe drought.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Middletown PD looking for second man wanted in death of woman found in trash can Family of man recovered from Ohio River thanks volunteers who helped in search OSHP: 1 dead, 5 hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Batavia Township

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk