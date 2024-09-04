22 Ohio counties, including Highland County, declared natural disaster areas due to drought

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated 22 Ohio counties as natural disaster areas because of the state’s drought.

The move announced Tuesday by the department's Farm Service Agency will allow farmers in those 22 counties and 18 neighboring counties to apply for emergency loans from the federal government.

Most Ohio counties are experiencing abnormally dry conditions this summer, with those in the state's southeast being the hardest hit.

The counties listed in the natural disaster declaration are Athens, Belmont, Fairfield, Fayette, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Vinton and Washington.

The USDA said these counties have had eight or more consecutive weeks of severe drought.