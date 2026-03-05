Officials announce road closures, high water as Flood Watch continues in Southwest Ohio

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — As a Flood Watch continues for the majority of the Tri-State, local officials are asking residents living near creeks, streams and rivers to stay alert and remember to never drive through flooded roads.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said its Emergency Response Services team helped the Morgan Township Fire Department in responding to flooding incidents and stranded vehicles throughout the night. Dry Fork Creek, officials said, affected homes along Okeana Drewsburg and Church Street, with multiple vehicles stuck around Race Street and Alert New London.

"While our deputies and emergency responders are always prepared to help, the best response is prevention and caution," the sheriff's office said. "Please stay alert, avoid flooded areas, and look out for one another during this severe weather."

In Hamilton County, high water caused a shutdown on Miles Road between Mill Road and South Shore Drive in Springfield Township.

Near the Great Miami River, Lawrenceburg Road between Miamiview Road and US-50 in Whitewater Township is also closed due to flooding. Jordan Road near East Miami River Road in Miami Township is also closed due to high water.

While we aren't expecting a significant severe weather risk today, avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas, as rain is expected to continue through the afternoon and early evening. You can find our latest weather updates here.