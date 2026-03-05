More rounds of rain, flood watch continues until 1 p.m.

It's another soggy day here in the Tri-State.

Showers will continue to move through the Tri-State in the early morning hours with a few isolated storms. A more defined area of showers and storms will develop around 8 a.m. in our western locations and this shield of rain will then sit over the area for the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon. Heavy rain is expected. Showers will taper off to the east by 4 to 6 p.m. After that, only slight rain chances remain for the rest of the day. Temperatures warm to 65 today.

WCPO 8 a.m. Futureview

WCPO 12 p.m. Futureview

A flood watch is in effect until 1 p.m. today. Creeks, streams and rivers are rising and some are already into flood stage. Avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas.

WCPO Flood Watch for Thursday

We are not looking at a risk for severe weather today.

Isolated showers and storm chances continue tonight. Temperatures only cool to 58 degrees.

We'll start off Friday morning with some isolated showers and storms, but not widespread activity. The sky will be overcast if it's not raining in your town. The sky will stay cloudy for Friday's forecast but rain will have much less of an impact. We are only expecting isolated showers to redevleop in the afternoon hours. While it's not a dry forecast, it's the least amount of rain that we've seen in several days. Highs will be in the mid 70s Friday!

Another push of showers and storms is likely to move through the Ohio Valley on Saturday as a cold front passes through the region. Ahead of it, temperatures rise into the low 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Showers and storms

Overcast/foggy

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Rounds of showers and storms likely

Heavy rain at times

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers and storms

Overcast

Low: 58

FRIDAY

Spotty morning showers

Isolated afternoon rainfall

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Overcast

Low: 63

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========