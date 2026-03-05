More rounds of rain, flood watch continues until 1 p.m.

It's another soggy day here in the Tri-State.
Showers will continue to move through the Tri-State in the early morning hours with a few isolated storms. A more defined area of showers and storms will develop around 8 a.m. in our western locations and this shield of rain will then sit over the area for the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon. Heavy rain is expected. Showers will taper off to the east by 4 to 6 p.m. After that, only slight rain chances remain for the rest of the day. Temperatures warm to 65 today.
A flood watch is in effect until 1 p.m. today. Creeks, streams and rivers are rising and some are already into flood stage. Avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas.
We are not looking at a risk for severe weather today.
Isolated showers and storm chances continue tonight. Temperatures only cool to 58 degrees.
We'll start off Friday morning with some isolated showers and storms, but not widespread activity. The sky will be overcast if it's not raining in your town. The sky will stay cloudy for Friday's forecast but rain will have much less of an impact. We are only expecting isolated showers to redevleop in the afternoon hours. While it's not a dry forecast, it's the least amount of rain that we've seen in several days. Highs will be in the mid 70s Friday!
Another push of showers and storms is likely to move through the Ohio Valley on Saturday as a cold front passes through the region. Ahead of it, temperatures rise into the low 70s.
MORNING RUSH
Showers and storms
Overcast/foggy
Low: 60
THURSDAY
Rounds of showers and storms likely
Heavy rain at times
High: 65
THURSDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers and storms
Overcast
Low: 58
FRIDAY
Spotty morning showers
Isolated afternoon rainfall
High: 75
FRIDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Overcast
Low: 63
