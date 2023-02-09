More than 15,000 Tri-State residents without power as high winds knock down branches and trees

CINCINNATI — As of 2:45 p.m. Thursday, more than 15,000 Tri-State residents are without power due to high winds.

According to Duke Energy's power outage map, there's just over 15,000 without power in Ohio and Kentucky. More than 1,000 outages have been reported in the Loveland, Sharonville and Harrison areas. There's also roughly 2,000 people without power near Batavia.

In Kentucky, there's just over 1,000 people without power between Highland Heights and Alexandria.

Duke Energy

There's roughly 1,000 without power in southeast Indiana.

Duke Energy

Estimated times of power restoration are varying across the Tri-State, with Duke Energy reporting most after 7 p.m.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. The entire Tri-State has the opportunity to see wind gusts up to 60 mph during the warning.

Next few hours will see the strongest winds @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/6PLjIqhARx — Steve Raleigh WCPO (@Cincywxman) February 9, 2023

9 FIRST WARNING: High Wind Warning has now been extended to include the entire Tri-State. Winds 20-30 mph with guests up to 55 mph are expected. Power outages and fallen trees are possible. @wcpo #cincywx #nkywx #inwx #ohwx pic.twitter.com/ENkM9sSLdN — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) February 9, 2023