Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

More than 15,000 Tri-State residents without power as high winds knock down branches and trees

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 p.m.
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
2.9 Duke Outages
Posted at 2:55 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 14:55:42-05

CINCINNATI — As of 2:45 p.m. Thursday, more than 15,000 Tri-State residents are without power due to high winds.

According to Duke Energy's power outage map, there's just over 15,000 without power in Ohio and Kentucky. More than 1,000 outages have been reported in the Loveland, Sharonville and Harrison areas. There's also roughly 2,000 people without power near Batavia.

In Kentucky, there's just over 1,000 people without power between Highland Heights and Alexandria.

2.9 Outages Breakdown

There's roughly 1,000 without power in southeast Indiana.

2.9 SE Indiana Outages

Estimated times of power restoration are varying across the Tri-State, with Duke Energy reporting most after 7 p.m.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. The entire Tri-State has the opportunity to see wind gusts up to 60 mph during the warning.

More Cincinnati news:
You can get 10 free minutes on Cincinnati parking meters: Here's how Watch: Corryville barber goes viral with haircut video of boy with Down syndrome Cincinnati police wrapping up two-week long traffic blitz focusing on highways

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018