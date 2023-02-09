Wind Advisory today, wind gusts up to 60 mph

The wind is the big story today!

WCPO Wind Advisory Thursday



A wind advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We'll basically see two opportunities for high/damaging wind gusts during the day. The first comes this morning as the cold front passes with showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm. This best chance is between 6 to 10 a.m. Then, another concentration of higher wind gusts will emerge this afternoon between 2 to 7 p.m. But it's all about if the clouds can break for a few hours after the rain exits.

If you see sunshine today, it is NOT a good thing. If it stays cloudier after the rain ends, some of the more damaging wind gusts won't redevelop. Regardless of this, it will be windy all day long with winds sustained at 20 to 40 mph from the southwest. Winds will gusts at times to 55-60 mph.

WCPO Window of clearing possible today



There is still rain in today's forecast. We'll see spotty showers this morning and most of our rain fades by 10 a.m. Temperatures are also very mild this morning in the upper 50s and low 60s. It's after 1 p.m. that we start to slowly cool. By the evening rush, temperatures will be around 51 degrees.

We'll stay mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 37.

Friday is a cooler and mostly cloudy day with a high of 44. The wintry mix chance we were watching for Friday continues to not show up in the weather models, so that chance for precipitation has been removed.

The weekend will bring about two colder nights. Saturday morning starts at 28 and Sunday morning at 26. But those afternoon highs bounce back quickly despite the mostly cloudy sky. We'll get up to 40 on Sunday but jump to 48 on Sunday. It's going to be a decent weekend!

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Breezy

Low: 59

THURSDAY

Rain before 11 a.m., then mostly cloudy

Very windy, gusts up to 60 mph

High: 62

THURSDAY NIGHT

Breezy and dry

Mostly cloudy

Low: 37

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 44

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 28

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========