LIST: Warming centers around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Will chill temperatures around the Tri-State remain well below zero, making it unsafe to spend long periods of time outside.

As temperatures continue to remain dangerous, multiple warming centers and shelters are open around the Tri-State.

With temperatures as low as they are, frostbite can easily occur if you're outside for extended periods of time. According to the National Weather Service, frostbite can happen in just 30 minutes if there's a -20 degree wind chill.

Here's a list of centers and known hours of operation that you can go if you need a warm place to shelter:

Ohio

Cincinnati:



Price Hill Recreation Center — Open until 6 p.m. Friday

Corryville Recreation Center — Friday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center — Friday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All other CRC centers are closed due to the weather.

Colerain Township:



White Oak Christian Church — Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vineyard Northwest Church — Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Groesbeck Public Library — Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Central Library — Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kentucky

Welcome House, Inc. is scouring Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties for those that need to go to a warming center.

Boone County:



First Church of Christ

St. Timothy Church

Bracken County:



If you lose power/need a place to warm up, call Ron Nadicksberned at 859-638-4587 or the Bracken County non-emergency number at 606-735-2700 — From Friday through Sunday

Campbell County:



Holy Spirit Parish Center — Open 24 hours

Gallatin County:



General Butler State Park

Gallatin County Senior Center

Kenton County:



Piner Fiskburg Fire District

Independence City Building

Fort Mitchell City Building

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

Kenton County Administration Building

Lobby of the Kenton County Detention Center

Northern Kentucky Convention Center — Open on an as needed basis

Pendleton County:



Trinity Baptist Church in Falmouth

The Falmouth Fire Department Station

The Butler Fire Station

The Northern Pendleton Fire Station

