LIST: Warming centers around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Will chill temperatures around the Tri-State remain well below zero, making it unsafe to spend long periods of time outside.
As temperatures continue to remain dangerous, multiple warming centers and shelters are open around the Tri-State.
With temperatures as low as they are, frostbite can easily occur if you're outside for extended periods of time. According to the National Weather Service, frostbite can happen in just 30 minutes if there's a -20 degree wind chill.
Here's a list of centers and known hours of operation that you can go if you need a warm place to shelter:
Ohio
Cincinnati:
- Price Hill Recreation Center — Open until 6 p.m. Friday
- Corryville Recreation Center — Friday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center — Friday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All other CRC centers are closed due to the weather.
Colerain Township:
- White Oak Christian Church — Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Vineyard Northwest Church — Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Groesbeck Public Library — Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- North Central Library — Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kentucky
Welcome House, Inc. is scouring Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties for those that need to go to a warming center.
Boone County:
- First Church of Christ
- St. Timothy Church
Bracken County:
- If you lose power/need a place to warm up, call Ron Nadicksberned at 859-638-4587 or the Bracken County non-emergency number at 606-735-2700 — From Friday through Sunday
Campbell County:
- Holy Spirit Parish Center — Open 24 hours
Gallatin County:
- General Butler State Park
- Gallatin County Senior Center
Kenton County:
- Piner Fiskburg Fire District
- Independence City Building
- Fort Mitchell City Building
- Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky
- Kenton County Administration Building
- Lobby of the Kenton County Detention Center
- Northern Kentucky Convention Center — Open on an as needed basis
Pendleton County:
- Trinity Baptist Church in Falmouth
- The Falmouth Fire Department Station
- The Butler Fire Station
- The Northern Pendleton Fire Station
READ MORE:
Cincinnati experiences first blizzard since 2008
Tri-State counties issue snow emergencies, advisories amid winter storm
LIST: Issues on snowy roads around the Tri-State