Tracking the Winter Storm

A WINTER STORM WARNING is out for the entire Tri-State starting on Sunday morning. While today will be quiet and cold, the snow could start as soon as 8 am tomorrow.
The majority of the storm will mean snow for the Tri-State. However, the latest update is that Northern Kentucky could be in store for more of an ice storm. The track of this storm has not completely settled. No matter the track, the Tri-State is in store for a significant/major storm that will disrupt your life.
TIMELINE:
- Sunday Morning: Light snow begins
- Sunday Afternoon: Moderate to heavy snow, as highs only climb to the mid-20s.
- Sunday evening: Moderate to heavy snow, several inches could be on the ground by 9 pm Freezing rain is possible for some areas
- Sunday Midnight: More moderate, heavy snow, freezing rain/sleet continues
- Sunday Overnight: More moderate snow, more freezing rain especially for Northern Kentucky
- Monday Morning: More moderate to light snow, ending by midday
TODAY
Sunshine leading to partly cloudy
Wind Chills: Teens
High: 27
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 20
SUNDAY
Winter storm begins
Heavy snow
Freezing rain, sleet
High: 28
