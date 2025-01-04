Tracking the Winter Storm

A WINTER STORM WARNING is out for the entire Tri-State starting on Sunday morning. While today will be quiet and cold, the snow could start as soon as 8 am tomorrow.

The majority of the storm will mean snow for the Tri-State. However, the latest update is that Northern Kentucky could be in store for more of an ice storm. The track of this storm has not completely settled. No matter the track, the Tri-State is in store for a significant/major storm that will disrupt your life.

Baron Warrning

TIMELINE:

Sunday Morning : Light snow begins

: Light snow begins Sunday Afternoon : Moderate to heavy snow, as highs only climb to the mid-20s.

: Moderate to heavy snow, as highs only climb to the mid-20s. Sunday evening : Moderate to heavy snow, several inches could be on the ground by 9 pm Freezing rain is possible for some areas

: Moderate to heavy snow, several inches could be on the ground by 9 pm Freezing rain is possible for some areas Sunday Midnight: More moderate, heavy snow, freezing rain/sleet continues

More moderate, heavy snow, freezing rain/sleet continues Sunday Overnight: More moderate snow, more freezing rain especially for Northern Kentucky

More moderate snow, more freezing rain especially for Northern Kentucky Monday Morning: More moderate to light snow, ending by midday

TODAY

Sunshine leading to partly cloudy

Wind Chills: Teens

High: 27

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 20

SUNDAY

Winter storm begins

Heavy snow

Freezing rain, sleet

High: 28

