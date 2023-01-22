Watch Now
Snow emergencies issued as heavier than forecast snow falls

3-6 inches expected in some areas
I-275 at Winton Road snow covered
OHGO
I-275 at Winton Road snow covered
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 10:34:20-05

CINCINNATI — Heavier than forecast snow is falling across the Tri-State, prompting several counties to issue snow emergencies and travel advisories as road conditions deteriorate.

The following counties are under a Level 1 (Yellow) snow emergency:

Ohio
Butler County
Clinton County

Kentucky
Boone County

The following counties are under a Level 2 (Orange) snow emergency:

Indiana
Dearborn County

Check the latest road conditions on our traffic cameras page here.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for several counties in the Tri-State, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for almost all of the region. An updated forecast of 3-6 inches is expected across much of the Greater Cincinnati area.

What do snow emergencies mean?

The emergencies are a warning system to alert drivers and residents that bad weather could make it unsafe to travel.

A level one, or yellow travel advisory in Indiana, usually means parked cars must be moved off of public streets to allow plows to clear and treat the roads. Many cities will ticket or tow parked cars that aren't moved from public roads.

A level two, or an orange travel advisory in Indiana, means people should stay home if they can and drive only if absolutely necessary. In Indiana, a yellow travel advisory also means individuals should use caution or only travel when needed.

Level three, or a red travel advisory in Indiana, means all roads in that area are closed to non-emergency personnel. Drivers out for non-emergency reasons could be arrested or cited.

Cities typically issue snow emergencies themselves in addition to counties, based on the specific needs of the neighborhoods in those areas.

