Snow emergencies: Hamilton County, others announce travel advisories as another round of snow hits

CINCINNATI — Multiple Tri-State counties are under snow emergencies Friday as the area sees another round of snow. Snow is expected to continue steadily throughout the day before getting lighter around 8 p.m. and tapering off around midnight.

Here is a list of counties under a snow emergency:

Level 2/Orange:



Fayette County, Indiana

A level two, or an orange travel advisory in Indiana, means people should stay home if they can and drive only if absolutely necessary.

Level 1/Yellow:



Butler County, Ohio

Dearborn County, Indiana

Franklin County, Indiana

Hamilton County, Ohio

Ohio County, Indiana

Ripley County, Indiana

Switzerland County, Indiana

Union County, Indiana

A level one, or yellow travel advisory as it is called in Indiana, usually means parked cars must be moved off of public streets to allow plows to clear and treat the roads. Many cities will ticket or tow parked cars that aren't moved from public roads. In Indiana, a yellow travel advisory also means individuals should use caution or only travel when needed.

Cities may also issue snow emergencies themselves in addition to counties, based on the specific needs of the neighborhoods in those areas.

This story will continue to be updated when we receive additional snow emergency announcements.