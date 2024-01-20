Frozen or burst pipes? A water restoration company explains what you should do

AMELIA, Ohio — After a week of below-freezing temperatures, one Clermont County water restoration company is getting an influx of calls for frozen or burst pipes.

"The biggest thing is when pipes freeze, you don’t know they bust until they fall out," said BJ Durel, owner of Dry Ally.

Durel said they operate 24/7 and are open 365 days a year. He said if your pipes freeze or burst, you need to act fast. Durel said the biggest indicator something is wrong is when you hear the water coming out but you don’t see it.

"You want to turn off the water immediately, get to that on/off valve, shut it off, get a hold of a plumber, get a hold of a company like ours, a water restoration company and at least start the drying out process as soon as you can," he said. "The problem that people have is if the pipe bursts below the shut-off valve the water will still continue to run, so you have to make sure to turn off the water to the entire house."

Durel has several air movers to dry out carpet, drywall or the ceiling. He also has an air purifier, dehumidifiers and an HVAC all loaded up in his truck.

To prevent further water damage, Durel said it’s important to have a backup sump pump.

"Always have a battery back-up sump pump, and if you think your limits are too low, they’re probably too low. I would absolutely recommend anybody with a finished basement has no less than $25,000," Durel said.

He said a lot of homeowners have a lower policy limit which won’t cover all of the water damage.

Durel spent 15 years in insurance. He said it’s best to give them a call too.

"The best way to navigate insurance is to start an insurance claim fast," Durel said. "If you notice a pipe burst, you’ll want to get in touch with your adjustor as soon as possible and at least get the claim file started."

He said the best thing to prevent pipes from bursting or becoming frozen is heat.

DeAndre Sellon with Logan A/C and Heating Services said homeowners should check their vents to make sure warm air is coming out and nothing is blocking them.

For those living in a house or apartment, Greater Cincinnati Water Works recommends taking steps to avoid pipes freezing. These include leaving cabinet doors open in the kitchen and bathroom and letting faucets drip when the temperature is below freezing.