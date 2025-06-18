Duke Energy: 40,000+ without power as severe storms travel through Tri-State

CINCINNATI — More than 40,000 people are without power as severe storms with wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour travel through the Tri-State.

Duke Energy's outage map shows more than 600 active outages impacting just over 40,000 people. A majority of those outages appear to be in Butler, Campbell, Hamilton and Warren counties. Thousands of outages are reported in the Colerain Township and Mount Healthy area, specifically.

Our crews traveling throughout the area have found several areas with fallen trees, downed power lines and inoperative traffic lights.

On its website, Duke Energy has a statement noting that crews will begin assessing damage as the storms begin to clear out of the region.

To report or check an outage with Duke Energy, click here.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the Tri-State through 10 p.m. Our 9 First Warning Weather team is tracking the storms, and we'll update this story with any additional information once it is received.