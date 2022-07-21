COVINGTON, Ky. — Hot weather in the Tri-State is prompting agencies to activate cooling shelters across the area. In Cincinnati, city officials sent out a tweet Wednesday reminding residents to utilize the city's recreation commission centers as a place to cool down.

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is offering a cooling location for people experiencing homelessness in Covington. The shelter offers immediate entry of for adults whether they want to stay cool during the day or need a place to stay overnight.

“On a day like today we have folks stopping by because of the heat,” said John Clancy, ESNKY development director. “Normally we open our doors for people who want to spend the night at 6 p.m., but you will see they start lining up around 1 p.m. in the afternoon or 2 p.m. to try to get a bed for the night because it’s so hot.”

Clancy said extreme temperatures like heat and cold weather can put the homeless population at risk. That's why the agency offers free showers, food and a place to do laundry. The shelter opened a new larger facility earlier this year and Clancy said it allowed them to serve more guests.

“It allowed us to double our size, so we have 68 beds that we can work with folks on and we have a great number of resources and a health care center that's staffed four nights a week,” he said.

During the hottest parts of the day, it will be dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.

Here's what you can do to stay safe:



Stay well hydrated;

Give your body a break from the heat, especially in the afternoon;

Remember that the effects of the heat on your body build overtime;

Check on your elderly neighbors and;

Do not leave pets outside or locked inside vehicles.

Here is a list of cooling centers across the Tri-State:

Hamilton County —



Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County branches (call 513 369-6900 to make sure your branch is open)

Cincinnati Recreation Centers (call 513-352-400 to make sure your branch is open)

YMCA of Greater Cincinnati

Miami Township Administration



Warren County —

Carlisle Town Hall

Franklin Fire Department Training Room

Franklin-Springboro Public Library

Springboro Administration Building

Atrium Medical Center

Kenton County —



Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky A spokesperson for the shelter said it is running a daytime shower and laundry facility.

Butler County —



The Salvation Army Hamilton Corps Community Center

All Lane Libraries will be open to the public

READ MORE

Heat Wave: These cooling centers are open across the Tri-State

Tips on how to conserve gas while cooling down your car