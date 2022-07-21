Hot weather continues for days in a row

A cold front has moved through the Tri-State and now we are on the back side of the system, but don't expect any huge changes. The reality is, it's still going to be hot and muggy outside.
Temperatures start in the mid 70s this morning under a clear sky. Dew points are also around the 70 degree mark, making it feel sticky. We'll warm to 83 by the noon hour and then up to 89 by 4 p.m. Unlike Wednesday, there isn't a heat index to factor as dew points will be dropping a bit this afternoon. Granted, the air won't feel super dry, but it's not the oppressive humidity we experienced 24 hours ago.
If you are attending the Jimmy Buffett concert tonight at Riverbend, you are good to go!
Tonight's forecast is mostly clear and muggy with a low of 68.
Friday's forecast is nearly a repeat performance with just a touch more heat. Under a mostly sunny sky, we'll top out at 92 tomorrow.
The weekend forecast is going to be HOT. Temperatures rise to 95 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday. Both days will be sticky with dew points in the low 70s. And we will have to monitor minor rain chances on both days. Saturday, there's a warm front lifting out the west that could produce a small afternoon rain chance. Sunday, it's late in the day that a cold front gets closer, potentially starting up some late day showers and storms. But the majority of your weekend will be dry.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Muggy
Low: 74
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm and muggy
High: 89
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Sticky
Low: 68
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and humid
High: 92
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds again
Muggy
Low: 70
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports