2 radar-confirmed tornadoes touch down in Tri-State amid severe weather

WEST UNION, Ohio — Two radar-confirmed tornadoes were reported in the Tri-State Tuesday night as severe weather moved through the area.

The radar first picked up a tornado near Ripley, Ohio at around 7:30 p.m. A Tornado Warning went into effect for that area of Brown County and Mason County, Kentucky, around 15 minutes before the confirmation.

CONFIRMED TORNADO near Ripley, OH moving into southern Brown county and towards Adams county. #WCPO @WCPO #Cincywx pic.twitter.com/0Qar6OXlKu — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) April 2, 2024

WCPO meteorologist Brandon Spinner reported that Ripley area residents needed to get to their tornado safety location just minutes earlier, stating that debris signature on the radar confirmed damage from a tornado.

Debris signature on radar confirming damage and the tornado south of Ripley. #wcpo @wcpo #ohwx pic.twitter.com/OD9GqKgpmV — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) April 2, 2024

Less than 30 minutes later, radar confirmed a second tornado just west of West Union, Ohio at around 7:50 p.m.

Confirmed Tornado west of West Union. Debris evident on radar wit ha TDS. (Tornado Debris Signature) #WCPO @WCPO #CINCYWX pic.twitter.com/fmDSWN5sMK — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) April 2, 2024

That storm moved northeast at around 55 miles per hour, traveling through Adams County with severe gusts of wind traveling 60 to 70 miles per hour.

The tornado warnings for both areas have since expired as severe weather moved outside of the Tri-State.

WCPO has crews heading to both locations and will update this story with more information when it is available.