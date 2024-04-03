Watch Now
2 radar-confirmed tornadoes touch down in Tri-State amid severe weather

Posted at 8:36 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 20:36:26-04

WEST UNION, Ohio — Two radar-confirmed tornadoes were reported in the Tri-State Tuesday night as severe weather moved through the area.

The radar first picked up a tornado near Ripley, Ohio at around 7:30 p.m. A Tornado Warning went into effect for that area of Brown County and Mason County, Kentucky, around 15 minutes before the confirmation.

WCPO meteorologist Brandon Spinner reported that Ripley area residents needed to get to their tornado safety location just minutes earlier, stating that debris signature on the radar confirmed damage from a tornado.

Less than 30 minutes later, radar confirmed a second tornado just west of West Union, Ohio at around 7:50 p.m.

That storm moved northeast at around 55 miles per hour, traveling through Adams County with severe gusts of wind traveling 60 to 70 miles per hour.

The tornado warnings for both areas have since expired as severe weather moved outside of the Tri-State.

WCPO has crews heading to both locations and will update this story with more information when it is available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
